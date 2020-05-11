Three transfer rumours that are likely to have a big impact due to Coronavirus

Bengaluru, May 11: Usually, at such point of the season, most of the football in Europe advance into the completion part with more news regarding transfers booming up.
However, the situation is pretty different this term. With the coronavirus outbreak, football over the globe has temporarily stopped and even in some leagues it has been fully abandoned or winners have been declared.
Due to the lack of games and matchday revenue, all the clubs have been hit hard with the finances and that is likely to restrict their spending spree.
Hence, there are very big chances of clubs not making any big-money moves which could come as a problem for several stars who were understood to be looking for a new route.
Here we take a look at three such players who were in demand prior to the break and would have commanded a big-money move. But now likely to stay put this summer due to the pandemic.
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
The Tottenham forward has been one of the best strikers for the last four to five years in the world and one of the biggest forces behind the North London club's recent rise.
Kane has repeatedly shown his loyalty towards the side despite Spurs' failure to land any coveted trophy. But there were recent rumours that the player could seek a move to big sides, possibly Real Madrid or Manchester United for better chances of securing titles.
However, in order for chairman Daniel Levy to even consider parting ways with him, an offer of between £150m-200m would need to be reached. It is an astronomical figure even in normal times. And now with the outbreak, there are very little chances any club would come up with such a figure.
Neymar (PSG)
The Brazilian reached heights staying at Barcelona but agreed on a shock move to PSG for a better paycheque and making his own name, coming out of the shadow of Messi. He has won league titles comprehensively every season since then but is yet to come close to landing the Champions league.
Now since last season, there have been strong rumours that the player is unhappy at Paris and wants a move back to Spain with Barcelona. Both the parties have looked for a way to reach an outcome to the deal but with PSG demanding a huge fee around £200m, it has continuously blocked a move for the player. Now even though Barcelona have been hit hard financially due to coronavirus, the rumour has not stopped with suggestions that they are still working behind to bring the Brazilian back.
Swap deals have been reported, with one, two and even three players potentially engaged in a deal. However, there are very little chances of PSG agreeing to such terms while Barcelona practically also don't have the financial muscle to meet Neymar's wage demands.
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)
The 20-year-old is grabbing the headlines since last season and has strongly been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.
The German netted 20 times from attacking midfield and provided a further seven assists last season. This term he has ten goals and eight assists before football was halted due to the coronavirus.
These kinds of stats are remarkable for any young player and certainly, the performances haven't gone unnoticed. However, the player in demand, would not come cheap, with Havertz currently valued at somewhere between £80m-100m.
Considering the market, it surely is a hefty fee and any club would think twice before splashing such sort of money for a relatively young player.