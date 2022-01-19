Three uncapped players Southgate could call up to the England squad

Bengaluru,
Jan.
19:
England
are
likely
to
head
to
the
World
Cup
in
Qatar
as
one
of
the
favourites
considering
their
recent
outcome
in
the
European
Championship
2020
and
an
abundance
of
talents.
There are, of course, players who can be confident about making the plane however with the tournament still nine months away, there is a big chance of new emerging talents claiming a stake. There are plenty of talents in the Premier League who have been outstanding in the ongoing campaign and there's a big possibility of head coach Gareth Southgate reshuffling the squad in the next international break.
If so, here are the three uncapped players who are impressing in the Premier League this season and pushing to be a part of Southgate’s squad:
1. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
Probably one of the best performing English men in the world right now, the 25-year-old is in the form of his life at West Ham this season. Bowen has scored nine goals and assisted 10 times already this season and has been a better performer than the likes of Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho. His 12 goal involvements are a leading total amongst all English players in the Premier League. He is a player knocking on the door and could soon get the reward.
2. Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea)
The versatile defender could emerge as a potential option for the Three Lions following a superb season for Chelsea. With Harry Maguire enduring a struggling season so far and John Stones not a regular at Manchester City, Chalobah could arise as a worthwhile option. The 22-year-old's capabilities of playing in a back three formation and his versatility of featuring as a defensive midfielder could improve his chances of an international call-up.
3.
Ezri
Konsa
(Aston
Villa)
Another in-form defender who could claim a stake in the upcoming Three Lions squad. His partner in the backline Mings has been a regular to make the squad in recent times but Konsa has been ignored despite his fine form going back to the start of last season. Southgate however has been keeping tabs on the defender for quite a time now and there is a big possibility of getting a call-up soon.