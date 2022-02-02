Three winners of the transfer window in Premier League

Bengaluru, Feb 2: The winter transfer window has slammed shut on Monday 31st January and we got to witness a number of big deals taking place even on the deadline day. Winter transfer windows are not usually ideal shopping time for clubs but this time out, things were a lot different. In fact, this winter transfer window has quite possibly eclipsed the excitement of the summer transfer window of 2021.
Newcastle United, following their mega takeover, were expected to be one of the busiest clubs during January and the Magpies have done exactly that. The other Premier League teams also did their fair share of the business. In this article, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs that have been winners of the winter transfer window.
Newcastle United
INs: Chris Wood (Burnley - £25m), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid - £13m), Matt Targett (Aston Villa - Loan), Bruno Guimaeres (Lyon - £40m), Dan Burn (Brighton, £13.5 m)
OUTs: Freddie Woodman (Bournemouth - loan)
Following their £305 million Saudi takeover, Newcastle United were expected to spend big in January and they have done exactly that to provide Eddie Howe with a solid platform to ensure safety at the end of the season.
The Magpies have been involved in the relegation scrap since the very start of the season but with the quality they have brought in this month, Howe should be able to drag them to safety. Bruno Guimaeres has clearly been the most significant arrival at the club considering his age and reputation while the likes of Tripper, Wood, Burn and Targett are all quality acquisitions and are all Premier League proven.
Everton
INs: Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv, undisclosed), Nathan Patterson (Rangers, undisclosed), Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa, loan), Donny van de Beek ( Manchester United, loan), Dele Alli (Tottenham, free)
OUTs: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa, £25m), Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian, loan)
January started on the worst possible note for Everton but things are looking a lot brighter at the Goodison Park at the moment. Rafael Benitez's sacking following a horrendous run of form, Lucas Digne's exit to Aston Villa and a fan revolt - everything just seemed to be wrong at Everton but moods around the club have certainly changed following the dramatic end to the winter transfer window.
Frank Lampard's appointment and the double deal to bring Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek to the club in the closing stages of the window have significantly improved the Toffees.
Aston Villa
Ins: Lucas Digne (Everton- £25m), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona - loan), Callum Chambers (Arsenal - free transfer), Robin Olsen (Roma - loan), Kerr Smith (Dundee United, £2m)
Outs: Matt Targett (Newcastle - loan), Anwar El Ghazi (Everton - loan), Wesley (Internacional - loan), Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest - loan), Jed Steer (Luton Town - loan), Cameron Archer (Preston - loan), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke - loan)
Following his appointment at Villa Park, Steven Gerrard has completely transformed the Midlands club. The Villans have looked like a whole new side full of confidence under the tutelage of the former Rangers manager.
The Lions were expected to be one of the busier clubs during January and they have made some exceptionally good signings as Gerrard looks to stamp his authority in the squad. Villa have not only done their business in a wise manner but the way they have operated is also quite exemplary. No one saw Callum Chambers joining them before the deal was announced which deserves appreciation in this world of wide media coverage, transfer experts and social media.