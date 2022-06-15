Three young players who could shine for Manchester United next season

Kolkata, June 15: A new era is set to begin at Manchester United with a new manager in the form of Erik ten Hag taking charge from Ralf Rangnick.
The
Red
Devils
have
fallen
considerably
from
their
crest
since
Sir
Alex
Ferguson
retired
but
there
is
plenty
of
optimism
regarding
the
appoint
of
Ten
Hag.
Ten Hag comes with a solid reputation which he build during his Ajax days as the manager of the Dutch giants. One thing in which the Dutchman has always stood out has been his ability to bring young players to the first team and develop them.
The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek and many mor emerged as potentially world class youngsters under the tutelage of ten Hag. The same could follow at Manchester United who boast a number of excellent young players.