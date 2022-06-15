Football
Three young players who could shine for Manchester United next season

By
Manchester United
Manchester United will revamp the squad on a large scale.

Kolkata, June 15: A new era is set to begin at Manchester United with a new manager in the form of Erik ten Hag taking charge from Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils have fallen considerably from their crest since Sir Alex Ferguson retired but there is plenty of optimism regarding the appoint of Ten Hag.

Ten Hag comes with a solid reputation which he build during his Ajax days as the manager of the Dutch giants. One thing in which the Dutchman has always stood out has been his ability to bring young players to the first team and develop them.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek and many mor emerged as potentially world class youngsters under the tutelage of ten Hag. The same could follow at Manchester United who boast a number of excellent young players.



Here, we will take a look at three young players who could make their breakthrough under Ten Hag at Manchester United.

Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra

Ferreyra is regarded as the finest prospect at Manchester United right now and he made two senior appearances for the club in the closing stages of the last season. The Spain-born Argentinian Under-20 international is a fleet-footed winger with excellent technical ability and eye for goal. The 17-year-olr could play q big role for his club next season.

Facundo Pellistri

Since joining the Red Devils from Uruguayan side Penarol, Pellistri has been able to make his mark yet but this could be his breakthrough season. The 20-year-old had a disappointing loan spell with Alaves over the past one and half seasons but he certainly has the quality to make an impact at Old trafford under Ten Hag.

James Garner

United are craving for additions in the middle of the park and could solve the situation with a player they already have. Garner has been excellent for Nottingham Forest over the last one and half seasons on loan and helped thm earn their much-awaited promotion to the Premier League. The 21-year-old deserves to be retained next season and could play a big role for the club.
Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 9:29 [IST]
