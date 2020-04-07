Three young players who have made big impact at Borussia Dortmund this season

Bengaluru, April 7: Over the last couple of years, Borussia Dortmund have set a big example of unearthing future potential stars and developing them to the world-beaters without spending a big fortune. With such policy, the Bundesliga side still remains one of the biggest challenges for trophies in Europe as well in the domestic circuit.
This season, there has not been an exception and under the guidance of Lucien Favre, they seem to have evolved the program furthermore.
The German team is currently full of young talents and potential, and these are the three young stars who precisely has helped them grow by leaps and bound this season.
Erling Braut Haaland
The winter acquisition from RB Salzburg already burst into the scene in the Champions League as well as domestically. From Manchester United to Liverpool to Real Madrid every top side enquired about the forward before he decided to switch to the German side where he expects to develop more. And his expectations so far have seen delivered as his goalscoring feat is yet to be stopped.
He hit 28 goals in all competitions over the first half of the season for the Austrian champions and in just 11 appearances for Dortmund, he has 12 goals and two assists. His goalscoring feat includes a hattrick on his debut in just 23 minutes and both goals in their 2-1 first-leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16. It is fair to assume that Haaland’s reported fee of €22.5m is an undoubted bargain in the modern transfer market and Dortmund look to have acquired a player with a huge future in the game.
Jadon Sancho
Probably best young prodigy at the world right now, the English talent has been the talk of the town for the last two years since making his move from Manchester City on a free deal. For the last two years, he has the best numbers in goal involvement as a teenager. This season he has scored 14 Bundesliga goals in addition to providing a further 15 assists, with only Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Muller having registered more assists over Europe’s top five leagues. He looks to be taking his game to whole new heights with regular first-team football, establishing himself as a star of German football and as a senior England international. His rapid rise has attracted suitors from all around the globe with Machester United, Liverpool, Chelsea all keeping their tabs open for the teenager. At the end of the season, it could be difficult for Dortmund to retain his services amid such interest though any deal to sign the teenager will likely around £100m. However, even at such price, given his statistical output, he could be worth that much.
Ashraf Hakimi
Another player who has flourished through regular first-team football, the Real Madrid loanee has shone for Lucien Favre’s side this season playing both in right-back and left-back position. The Moroccan prodigy has been one of the biggest ex factors of Dortmund's devastating attacking style, which clearly shows in his number of seven goals and ten assists.
However, the 21-year-old's future still remains unclear. He is currently on his second and last season on loan from Real Madrid. Given his such uprising, the Los Blancos would think twice before letting him leave on a permanent deal however staying at Dortmund could clearly improve his game further.