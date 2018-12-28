Football

It's time for Chelsea to decide on Hazard future - Sarri

By Opta
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard

London, December 28: Maurizio Sarri believes now is the time for Chelsea to decide on Eden Hazard's future at the club amid continued speculation.

Links with a move to Real Madrid for the Belgium international have persisted, with the winger recently refusing to be drawn on whether he would commit long term to Chelsea and extend a contract that expires at the end of next season.

Hazard said he was "just focused on the pitch" after scoring twice in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford on Wednesday (December 26), the 27-year-old having now scored four goals in his last four games.

Asked about whether Hazard will remain with the club in his pre-match media conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, Sarri said: "I don't know but it's time to decide.

"I am the coach. I am not the president, I am not in charge of the market, I am the coach. I want to speak to him only about the position on the pitch.

"I think we have to solve the problem."

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
