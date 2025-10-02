'The race venue is the best': Wen Xiaoyan lauds India’s hosting of World Para Athletics Championships

Football Toluca Stuns LA Galaxy With Last-Minute Goal In Campeones Cup Clash In a dramatic finish, Toluca overcame LA Galaxy with a last-minute goal from Federico Pereira, winning 3-2 in the Campeones Cup. This victory highlights Liga MX's dominance in recent tournaments. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

In a thrilling encounter, Toluca emerged victorious over LA Galaxy with a 3-2 win in the Campeones Cup. Federico Pereira's decisive goal in stoppage time sealed the win for the Liga MX team. Despite LA Galaxy taking the lead twice at Dignity Health Sports Park, Toluca's resilience paid off in the 93rd minute.

The match began with Nicolas Castro hitting the post early on. LA Galaxy then took the lead through a penalty in the 36th minute. Diego Fagundez converted after Gabriel Pec was fouled by Jesus Gallardo. This gave the MLS Cup holders an early advantage.

Mexican clubs have dominated recent editions of the Campeones Cup. With Toluca's victory, Liga MX teams have now won three consecutive titles. Tigres UANL and Club America claimed victories in 2023 and 2024 respectively, showcasing their strength in this competition.

Toluca equalised early in the second half with Castro's impressive 25-yard strike finding the bottom-left corner. Paulinho thought he had put Toluca ahead, but his goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

LA Galaxy regained their lead when Pec controlled a bouncing ball and finished neatly under Luis Garcia six minutes from time. However, they could not maintain this advantage as Franco Romero scored from a half-cleared free-kick by Paulinho in the 88th minute.

The final moments were intense as Pereira managed to get a crucial touch on Helinho's cross, securing Toluca's victory. This dramatic finish highlighted both teams' determination to win.

Since its inception in 2018, Mexican clubs have claimed four titles compared to three for MLS sides. The competition was not held in 2020, but Tigres UANL has secured two titles during this period.

This match demonstrated the competitive spirit between US and Mexican champions. Both teams showcased their skills and determination throughout, making it an exciting event for fans of both leagues.