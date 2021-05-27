Top five goal-scorers in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2020-21

Bengaluru, May 27: The top five European domestic seasons came to an end last weekend, with a mixture of high stakes drama across Europe. From Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus finishing in the top four, Atletico clinching the La Liga to underdog Lille beating PSG to the French title - the penultimate day of every domestic campaign has been nothing but electrifying.
But while the attention has been on teams, there have been a few match-winners who walked home with the golden boots having been the best scorers for their respective leagues.
Here we have taken a look at those five responsible goal scorer for claiming their Golden boots in respective leagues:
1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - Bundesliga
The Polish striker has been winning the Golden boot in Bundesliga for the last four consecutive seasons. But this term around he created history by beating Gerd Muller's 49-year-old Bundesliga record for a single campaign with 41 league goals to his name.
2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - La Liga
The little Argentine's performance was limited by an average Barcelona team, who finished outside the top two for the first time in more than a decade. But it could not stop him from delivering his usual heroics. With 30 league goals to his name. He became La Liga's top scorer for the fifth straight season.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - Serie A
Even though Juventus endured a dreadful season in Serie A, but the Portuguese maestro took home the prestigious top scorer trophy with 30 league goals. Doing so he became the only player to finish as the top scorer in three of Europe’s major domestic leagues.
4. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - Premier League
The England international won his third Premier League, Golden Boot, with 23 goals this season. He netted his side's opener in Spurs’ 4-2 win over Leicester City on the final day to finish the season as top scorer- one goal ahead of Mohamed Salah.
5. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - Ligue 1
The French sensation could not lead his side to the Ligue 1 trophy but individually he has had another fruitful campaign. With 26 goals to his tally, he became the top scorer of the league for the third year running.