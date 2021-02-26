Top five uncapped England players right now

Kolkata, February 26: England is currently blessed with a good talent pool and Gareth Southgate is having a problem of plenty when it comes to picking the 23-man squad for the Euros as well as to field his starting XI.
Here, we look at five of the best players who are yet to make their first appearance in Three Lions' jersey.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Wan-Bissaka is unlucky as he would probably make the starting XI of most nations, but there is so much competition for the right-back spot. He had been called up for the senior team, but was unlucky as he had to pull out due to injury.
James Justin
Justin has been revelation for Leicester City. The versatile defender can play both as a right-back and left-back and looks natural in both roles and if not for the anterior cruciate ligament injury he picked up last month, the 23-year-old would have probably made Southgate's squad for the Euros.
Ben White
Another 23-year-old defender makes this list. The talented Brighton and Hove Albion Ben was under the radar of many clubs including Liverpool and Chelsea. However, Brighton held onto their priced asset and White is proving his worth in the Premier League.
Curtis Jones
A generational talent who has all the good attributes to become a legend of his boyhood club Liverpool, Jones has been a rare spark of light in Reds' awful season. The 20-year-old looks much ahead of age in terms of the maturity and decision making and certainly has a bright future ahead of himself.
Michail Antonio
Antonio has made his way to the very top of the game from the rock bottom. He has been at West Ham United for more than five years now and for the majority of that, he was used either in the wings or at right-back. With the strong competition for places, the pacey hitman has little chance of making too many appearances for the Three Lions.