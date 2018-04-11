Top Premier League clubs interested in West Brom’s Salomon Rondon

Bengaluru, April 11: West Brom striker Salomon Rondon could be one of the many players poised to leave the Hawthorns this Summer in a cheap deal as relegation threat looms for West Brom. West Brom are currently at the bottom of the league table with 10 points adrift of the safety and with only five games to play it is expected that the Baggies will go down this year.
Once West Bromwich Albion's relegation is confirmed, several players could leave cheaply from the club due to relegation clause. Most notable name on the list was Jonny Evans who is entitled to leave for a paltry £3m. And now reports in England have stated that another star player, Rondon is also set to be available for just £16.5m this summer.
The Venezuela international signed for £12m from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg in 2015 and only has scored 24 goals in 114 appearances which are not impressive numbers by any means. However, he still has many top-flight admirers.
West Brom earlier rejected a massive bid from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian last season, who offered £30m in January 2017 but it seems now they have to lose him for half the price in the coming Summer.
Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea along with West Ham all are reportedly monitoring the situation and could bid for him once the season is over.
Spurs are reportedly looking for a backup striker of Harry Kane. The North London side are apparently ready to place backup striker Fernando Llorente on the transfer list at the end of the season whereas loanee Vincent Janssen is unlikely to be kept by Mauricio Pochettino.
On the other hand, Chelsea could recruit the player to strengthen the depth of their squad who are likely to play Europa league next season.
West Ham, on the other way, are reportedly not convinced by injury-prone Andy Carrol's future and thus have already started searching for a replacement of the player.
Despite West Brom's struggle this season Rondon has been the only bright star of their season and has hit nine goals in all competitions this season. He has been in fine form of late with four goals and two assists in his last nine games.
The Venezuelan international forward isn't a prolific name in the business but he can certainly lead the line as a backup striker in any of the top flight team and potentially thrive in a team where he is supplied well enough by his team-mates.
Thus losing the player for such a petty fee will be a big blow for the Premier League side. However with Brom's planning for an overhaul of the squad, money recouped from the sale of such player's will be helpful for the new manager who will try to re-shape the team for an assessment at Championship promotion.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.