Top three under-21 stat leaders in Europe 2019/20

Bengaluru, April 13: The likes of senior superstars Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo may still be dominant forces but a new generation of young footballers is slowly emerging to make everyone spellbound and cause waves in the footballing world.
Here’s a look into the profile of bright world football stars. Here we will look at such top three players in a number of analytical categories, including goals scored, assists, chances created, Crosses, Tackles etc.
We have organised the list based on their performance in their respective leagues this season from WhoScored.com- the requirement being that they have to be aged 21 or under, and to have made at least 10 appearances this season in Europe's top five leagues.
Goals scored
For the second year in running PSG star, Kylian Mbappe is topping this list with 18 goals to his name. Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is second in this list with 14 goals who is arguably experiencing the best time of his football career. Surprisingly Lille's young forward Victor Osimhen is third in the list with 13 goals who is contesting his first season in the French league.
Assists
With only Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Muller having registered more assists over Europe’s top five leagues, Jadon Sancho is topping the assist chart in this section with 15 assists to his name. Surprisingly the other two names involve defenders in this listing. Fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold is second in this category with 12 assists while Dortmund right-back Achraf Hakimi has 10 assists in Bundesliga being the third.
Chances created per 90
Trent Alexander-Arnold also has created the most number of chances among all other under-21 players in Europe. Despite being a right-fullback his crosses and set-pieces have earned him creating around 2.6 chances per 90 min. Real Sociedad star Martin Odegaard and Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund are second in this list with 2.3 chances while another Bundesliga youngster Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen has managed to sneak into the third position with 2.3 chances per game.
Crosses per 90
No surprise over here. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold also tops this chart with 2.3 crosses per game. The second name in this list is a surprising one. Despite being a central midfielder Brescia's Sandro Tonali has managed to put in 2.0 crosses per game. The third name in this section consists of Burnley winger Dwight McNeil with 1.8 crosses per 90 whose gameplay mostly rely on crosses and deliveries.
Tackles per 90
17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga looks to be the latest sensation emerging from France who is topping this category by a big margin. The Rennes prodigy has managed to put in 4.3 tackles per game which is also most by any player in Europe's top five divisions. West Ham's Declan Rice is second in this list with 3.0 tackles while Strasbourg talent Mohamed Simakan has managed 2.8 being the third name in this section.
Interceptions per 90
Saint-Etienne's young defender Wesley Fofana has made the most number of interceptions so far with 2.6 interceptions per game. Genoa defender Cristian Romero is second in this listing with 2.4 while West ham's Declan Rice made 2.1 interceptions per 90 min and is the third name in this category.