Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tottenham and Arsenal make top-flight history with contrasting fortunes

By Tom Patey

London, Aug 29: Tottenham are top of the Premier League while Arsenal sit bottom for the first time in top-flight history.

Son Heung-min's free-kick sunk Watford 1-0 on Sunday and maintained Spurs' perfect record after three matches – the first time they have opened a campaign with three consecutive wins without conceding.

Son's strike on his 200th top-flight appearance also meant Nuno Espirito Santo's men became the second team in Premier League history to open a season with a trio of 1-0 wins.

Contrastingly, Arsenal are winless and goalless after three games for the first time ever, Manchester City crushing Mikel Arteta's side 5-0 on Saturday.

That loss extended the Gunners' top-flight losing run to nine against City, their outright longest-ever run of consecutive defeats against an opponent in their league history.

Indeed, Arsenal are just the second team after Wolves in 2003-04 to lose their first three games and have a goal difference of -9 – a season in which Wolves finished bottom of the table.

Arteta remains in search of a much-needed first win after the international break against Norwich City, while Spurs travel to Crystal Palace as they look to maintain their perfect start.

Comments

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Sunday, August 29, 2021, 21:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 29, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments