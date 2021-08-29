Tottenham and Arsenal make top-flight history with contrasting fortunes

London, Aug 29: Tottenham are top of the Premier League while Arsenal sit bottom for the first time in top-flight history.
Son Heung-min's free-kick sunk Watford 1-0 on Sunday and maintained Spurs' perfect record after three matches – the first time they have opened a campaign with three consecutive wins without conceding.
Son's strike on his 200th top-flight appearance also meant Nuno Espirito Santo's men became the second team in Premier League history to open a season with a trio of 1-0 wins.
Contrastingly, Arsenal are winless and goalless after three games for the first time ever, Manchester City crushing Mikel Arteta's side 5-0 on Saturday.
That loss extended the Gunners' top-flight losing run to nine against City, their outright longest-ever run of consecutive defeats against an opponent in their league history.
Indeed, Arsenal are just the second team after Wolves in 2003-04 to lose their first three games and have a goal difference of -9 – a season in which Wolves finished bottom of the table.
Arteta remains in search of a much-needed first win after the international break against Norwich City, while Spurs travel to Crystal Palace as they look to maintain their perfect start.
1 - For the first time in top-flight history, Tottenham Hotspur will end the day top at the same time as Arsenal ending the day bottom of the table. Parallel. pic.twitter.com/Z926RdCCMa— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021