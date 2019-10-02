Football
Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich: Gnabry hits four as woeful Spurs are humiliated

By Ryan Benson
Serge Gnabry scored four goals during Bayern Munichs 7-2 demolition of Spurs
Serge Gnabry scored four goals during Bayern Munich's 7-2 demolition of Spurs

London, October 2: Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry scored four times as Bayern Munich embarrassed Tottenham 7-2 in London, piling the pressure on under-fire Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs were comfortably the better side in the first half of the Champions League Group B encounter and took the lead early on, but they were made to rue their profligacy in front of goal, as a Gnabry-inspired Bayern taught woeful Spurs a lesson after the break.

Son Heung-min put Spurs deservedly in front, though Bayern were ahead by the break, with Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski netting fine strikes.

That was only the beginning, however, as Bayern went on to decimate their hosts – Gnabry scoring twice in two minutes, with Harry Kane's penalty nothing more than a consolation.

Gnabry added another two either side of Lewandowski's second in the final 10 minutes as Spurs were humiliated.

Spurs had already threatened twice before opening the scoring 12 minutes in, Son firing across Manuel Neuer into the bottom-left corner after Corentin Tolisso's awful error under pressure from Dele Alli.

But Bayern hit back quickly - Kimmich firing an unstoppable long-range effort in down to Hugo Lloris' right.

Lewandowski punished wasted Spurs chances just before the break, finding the bottom-right corner from 20 yards after the ball kindly broke for him.

Gnabry extended Bayern's lead in style early in the second half, racing past the hapless Serge Aurier and burying into the corner before netting again two minutes later, once more shooting across Lloris after being released into the left side of the box by Tolisso, who had robbed Harry Winks.

Spurs got what they thought was a lifeline just past the hour when Kane slammed home a penalty - Kingsley Coman penalised for catching Danny Rose, but Bayern picked Tottenham off in the latter stages.

Gnabry completed his hat-trick with a neat finish after Thiago Alcantara's pass, with Lewandowski getting the sixth - and his 14th of the season - soon after, guiding home having been found by Philippe Coutinho.

Bayern ensured Spurs conceded seven in a single home match for the first time when Gnabry smashed into the top corner two minutes from time, with jeers ringing out from the few home fans that remained as the full-time whistle blew.

What does it mean? Pochettino in trouble

While many would have decried any suggestion of sacking Pochettino until recently, he must be in danger after that farce.

Sure, Spurs were good in the first half and fortunate to be trailing at the break, but their display after the interval was utterly embarrassing. If he feels he has had to answer some tricky questions recently, the inquisitions are surely about to get even more uncomfortable.

Gnabry power Serge cripples Spurs

Spurs as a team - let alone just Aurier - simply could not handle Gnabry. The winger's pace, movement and ability on the ball made him truly unplayable. The Arsenal academy product scored four goals on his return to London. An astounding performance.

Aurier all at sea

Having retained his place in the side despite being sent off against Southampton, Aurier was unimpressive again. The right-back hardly got near Gnabry all match and failed to offer much going forward either.

What's next?

Spurs travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (October 5) in desperate need of an immediate response to this embarrassment. Bundesliga champions Bayern host Hoffenheim the same day.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
