Tottenham condemn homophobic abuse from section of fans during Chelsea clash

London, Jan 6: Tottenham have condemned a section of their fanbase that chanted homophobic abuse during their EFL Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea beat Antonio Conte's team 2-0 in the first leg of the semi-final on Wednesday.
It has emerged there was homophobic chanting from a section of the travelling support during the derby encounter.
Spurs released a statement on Thursday making it clear there is no place for such conduct.
"The club is extremely disappointed by homophobic chanting from sections of our support at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night," the statement read.
"We work closely with our LGBTQ+ fan group Proud Lilywhites to create a welcoming and inclusive environment at our club and are proud to display the Progress Flag in our stadium on matchdays.
"No one should suffer discrimination because of their sexual orientation and/or their gender identity, and we urge supporters not to use this chant.
"There is no place for discrimination at Tottenham Hotspur."