Tottenham defender could seek a move in January - Good choice by the centre-back?

By

Bengaluru, Dec. 6: Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon is reportedly pretty frustrated with his lack of game time and is looking for a potential January exit, as per the latest reports.

The Wales international is yet to be trusted upon the first-team role by new boss Antonio Conte with the newly appointed coach publicly claiming that he considers him only as a back-up for Dier. The former Swansea City centre-back understandably now has some concern over his current situation and is understood to be very open to a possible move in January.

Rodon's struggle at Spurs

The 24-year-old has been a part of the Tottenham side since last year when he joined the club for a fee of €12 million from Swansea. He was brought in by Jose Mourinho as a replacement for Jan Vertonghen. However, his time at North London has only been marred with mediocrity and inconsistency. He struggled to get the first role under Mourinho and that has not changed under the next two managers Nuno Espirito or Antonio Conte as well. He has featured in just one Premier League game so far and is unlikely to break into the first-team role in normal circumstances.

Should Rodon leave the club?

Even with Antonio Conte playing three at the back, Rodon has struggled to get into the side. He has fallen has behind Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies in the pecking order. He has featured in just one Premier League game so far.

His position could take a further hit in January, as the club is extensively looking for more defensive reinforcements. In that aspect, it would be wise for the Wales centre-back to look for better options where he at least has the possibility to feature regularly.

A temporary loan deal probably could be considered. The Welshman hasn’t been exclusively linked with any club yet, but the likes of West Ham, Newcastle United and Brighton reportedly are keeping a close eye on the development.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
