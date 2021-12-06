Tottenham defender could seek a move in January - Good choice by the centre-back?

Bengaluru, Dec. 6: Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon is reportedly pretty frustrated with his lack of game time and is looking for a potential January exit, as per the latest reports.
The
Wales
international
is
yet
to
be
trusted
upon
the
first-team
role
by
new
boss
Antonio
Conte
with
the
newly
appointed
coach
publicly
claiming
that
he
considers
him
only
as
a
back-up
for
Dier.
The
former
Swansea
City
centre-back
understandably
now
has
some
concern
over
his
current
situation
and
is
understood
to
be
very
open
to
a
possible
move
in
January.
Rodon's struggle at Spurs
The 24-year-old has been a part of the Tottenham side since last year when he joined the club for a fee of €12 million from Swansea. He was brought in by Jose Mourinho as a replacement for Jan Vertonghen. However, his time at North London has only been marred with mediocrity and inconsistency. He struggled to get the first role under Mourinho and that has not changed under the next two managers Nuno Espirito or Antonio Conte as well. He has featured in just one Premier League game so far and is unlikely to break into the first-team role in normal circumstances.
Should Rodon leave the club?
Even with Antonio Conte playing three at the back, Rodon has struggled to get into the side. He has fallen has behind Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies in the pecking order. He has featured in just one Premier League game so far.
His position could take a further hit in January, as the club is extensively looking for more defensive reinforcements. In that aspect, it would be wise for the Wales centre-back to look for better options where he at least has the possibility to feature regularly.
A temporary loan deal probably could be considered. The Welshman hasn’t been exclusively linked with any club yet, but the likes of West Ham, Newcastle United and Brighton reportedly are keeping a close eye on the development.