Tottenham defender Emerson linked with Atletico Madrid switch

Kolkata, March 12: Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to part ways with Emerson Royal in the forthcoming summer window just one year after signing him for £26 million.
The Brazilian has reportedly has lost the trust of manager Antonio Conte after a string of sub-par performances.
Spurs reportedly now acknowledge that Emerson's signing has been a big miss for them and as a result, they are now looking to add a new right-back next summer with the likes of Nottingham Forest dynamo Djed Spence and Torino right-back Wilfried Singo linked with a move.
The Spurs are now even ready to take a hit of the signing and ready to cash in on him in the forthcoming summer to fund a move for other targets. However, despite the struggle, the 22-year-old is believed to be attracting plenty of suitors.
As per rumours, Atletico Madrid are one of the sides reportedly ready to sign him in the summer for a fee close to £20m. The rumours are still in the early stages but the right-back's exit now seems to be inevitable.
Struggles this season
The Brazilian made headlines in the summer when he joined Barcelona but immediately was sold to Spurs in the same window. But after enjoying a promising start to his Premier League career, he has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular, forcing Conte to consider other alternatives, including Matt Doherty.
Emerson has registered just one assist in the Premier League this season while the resurgent Doherty has scored one goal and three assists in his last two top-flight appearances, which speaks the volume about his struggle.
Good move for youngster?
The 22-year-old has had his best time last season in Spain with Real Betis where he established himself as the best right-back in the division. But somehow he has found it difficult to adapt to a new environment. Atletico who are on the lookout for a solid right-back after Trippier's move to Newcastle in January could hand Emerson another chance to continue his development. It should come as a good move for the defender who would not only return to his old favourable place but also hand him with a chance to work with one of the top managers around.