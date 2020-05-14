Football
Tottenham star Alli 'okay' after being assaulted by burglars

By Nicholas Mcgee
Dele Alli

London, May 14: Dele Alli expressed his gratitude for the messages of support he has received after being assaulted by burglars on Wednesday (May 13).

The Tottenham star was struck in the face and reportedly held at knifepoint during the incident, which took place at his home in Barnet, where Alli, his brother, their two partners and a friend are staying.

Items of jewellery were among the items stolen by two intruders, who then fled the scene.

In a post on Twitter, Alli wrote: "Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support."

Earlier a Met Police statement said: "Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet.

"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

"Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment."

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
