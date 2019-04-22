Tottenham demand big money for Napoli target Kieran Trippier

Bengaluru, April 22: Serie A giants Napoli fear that they may end up being priced out of a move for Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur.
The Italians have asked Spurs about a summer deal for the England right-back and have him on the top of their shortlist of five players in that position.
But, Carlo Ancelotti's side are expecting a price-tag of £40million to be slapped on the World Cup star, according to Italian sources.
Trippier, 28, still has three years left on his current contract at Spurs which has kept his market value high.
Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, however, would be expected to spend around £20million on a new full-back in the summer.
Trippier caught the eye last summer when he helped get England to the semi-finals in Russia. He suffered a dip in form during the current campaign but has been part of Spurs’ run to the Champions League last four and has sparked interest from clubs.
Everton are also interested in signing the Spurs defender this summer as per reports in England.
Meanwhile, Spurs are particularly keen to get rid of Aurier, 26, who cost £23m from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 but could be available for half that amount.
This would leave Tottenham with Kyle Walker-Peters as their only right-back and the club are extremely interested in Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Max Aarons of Norwich.
Manchester United are also in the market for a new right-back and are interested in Trippier.
Antonio Valencia fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho and has struggled with injury problems, while the Ecuadorian has now hinted that he is heading for the Old Trafford exit.
Matteo Darmian and Diogo Dalot have also been deployed in that position, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may want to improve his options.