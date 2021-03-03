Tottenham eye Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez on a free deal: A potentially great deal for Spurs?

Bengaluru, March 3: Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez looks destined to leave Real Madrid this summer and as per rumours, as many as four clubs are circling around him. Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to show interest in the player who will be a free agent at the end of this campaign.
The cash-strapped La Liga giants are all set for a massive overhaul this summer and apparently ready to cut loose some of their senior squad members. Vazquez however is not one of them. He is admired heavily by Zidane and the Los Blancos are even ready to offer him new terms. But the Spanish international is demanding a hike which has blocked any further talks. With very little time remaining over a revision, Real may not have any choice but to let one of their most reliable players walk out the door.
Vazquez's season so far
Since his rise to the first team member, Vazquez has mostly been a utility presence in the side and that has continued this year as well. Due to massive injuries at the back, the 29-year-old has been used at the right-back this year and he has done pretty well in his new role.
He has been involved in 27 matches for Madrid so far, netting two goals and securing six assists in all competitions. He averages 2.2 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, 0.8 clearances, 1.0 shots, 1.9 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per 90 min which speaks volume about his productivity at both ends.
Should Mourinho sign him?
Vazquez's versatility validates his all-round ability, capable of playing in the attack as well as moving into the right-back role. His adaptability could be potentially appealing to Mourinho and it coupled with his experience plus free availability genuinely makes him an attractive option to go for at the end of the campaign. He not only could be used as a cover for Heung-min Son but also could be an upgrade over struggling Serge Aurier or Matt Doherty.