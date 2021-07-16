Tottenham Hotspur in negotiations for Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, July 16: Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to bring Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu to the club this summer as new manager Nuno Espirito Santo is seemingly wasting no time in trying to bolster his squad options.
Spurs only managed a seventh-place finish in the Premier League last year after a thoroughly disappointing campaign. One of the key areas that were heavily criticised was the centre-back position. Now according to rumours, Tottenham are looking to revise that with new options and new Sporting director Fabio Paratici is working closely on the deal to make the Japan defender their first signing.
Not so popular name in the European circuit but the young defender was one of the surprise standout performers in Serie A last season. The 22-year-old looks destined for an upgrade in summer and here are a couple of things to know about him:
His career so far
Tomiyasu moved to Bologna from Belgian club Sint-Truiden for €9m in the summer of 2019 and has since gone on to feature regularly for the Italian side. He has played 63 times over two seasons for Bologna.
Playing Style
In Tomiyasu, Spurs will be getting a versatile player who can slot anywhere across the backline and provide excellent defensive cover. The 22-year-old is primarily a centre-back but is quite comfortable in playing at right-back and even as left-back if required. Last season, he played 17 games as a central defender, 14 times at right-back and twice at left-back across all competitions. He is a two-footed defender, has speed in his locker and is quite impressive in aerial duels as well.
Transfer Fee
Spurs have reportedly offered €15million for the 22-year-old, but the Serie A club is demanding around €17m as well as add-ons for their prized asset. But it looks likely that a compromise will be reached, and a deal could be announced soon, as per reports.
Clubs linked
Tomiyasu's steady displays last season reportedly has earned him interest from a number of Europe's top clubs, including north London rivals Arsenal. However, as of now, Spurs are well ahead in the race.
A regular in the national team
Despite only making his international senior debut in October 2018, he has already been named by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics in the Asian Football Confederation's team of the decade for 2011-2020. The youngster is a regular in the national set-up and prior to a potential move, he will be busy in Japan's upcoming Olympic squad.