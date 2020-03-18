Tottenham Hotspur in pole position to sign QPR attacker

Bengaluru, March 18: Queens Park Rangers winger Eberechi Eze is attracting attention from a whole host of clubs this season and as per reports, Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to be showing concrete interest in him.
The 21-year-old has been one of the best players of a QPR side who possess the third-best offensive record in the division. Their current mid-table position has been mostly driven by the midfielder who so far has notched 12 goals while mustering eight assists in 37 league outings. In fact, his remarkable tally makes him one of the most prolific players in the Championship this season, with only six players being involved in more goals than him.
As per WhoScored, Eze ranks at the top for an average rating in the Championship while he also possesses the highest number of MOTM awards in the division with 9.
Spurs are said to be tracking the winger for last one year. According to reports, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettinho too was believed to be an admirer of Eze and was firmly interested in signing the youngster before he was sacked.
However, despite a change in manager apparently has not put him off the wishlist. Eze still remains on Spurs transfer wishlist and a move for the England under-21 international is said to be approved by Jose Mourinho. Spurs scout Brian Carey was recently seen in QPR's 3-1 win over Preston in their last game.
The young QPR player can operate in the left-wing while can also play as a number 10, a similar profile like Leicester's James Maddison.
If Spurs miss out on a UCL spot for next season, Mourinho is unlikely to get a bigger fund to spend next Summer. Hence, concluding such deals would be the best possible consequence for the North London side. Mourinho has had to overhaul the ageing squad slowly and getting Eze could be his first step of the rebuild.
The English youngster would fill in the gap left by Eriksen in January. Plus if the quoted price is really £20 million then going by his talent and age, this could be a bargain if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy can pull it off.