Tottenham Hotspur keen to bring in Bologna talent Mattias Svanberg in January - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Jan 10: Tottenham Hotspur are set for a busy January transfer window, with plenty of high-profile players linked with moves to and away. The North London side are reportedly ready to back their new Italian manager as they prepare for a rebuild of the squad.
It is understood that midfield is the foremost priority of Antonio Conte in January considering there will be two or three departures from that area. Out of favour Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele all could leave the club in January and Conte has been promised the funds to replace them.
One of the names that have been linked with them recently is Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg. The dynamic midfielder is catching the eye in Serie A amid some impressive displays this season. His performance has alerted Tottenham with some reports suggesting that Spurs are ready to make the Swede Antonio Conte’s first signing.
So here are a couple of things you need to know about the 22-year-old:
His
career
so
far
The central midfielder came through the Malmo FF academy and broke into the Swedish side’s regular starting XI as a teenager. After his impressive performance there Bologna approached the midfielder and signed him for £4 million in 2018.
Since
then
Svanberg
has
only
gone
from
strength
to
strength.
During
his
ongoing
three-and-a-half-year
spell
at
Italy
so
far,
he
has
notched
up
over
100
competitive
appearances.
He
has
three
goals
and
two
assists
from
19
Serie
A
starts
this
season.
He
has
been
a
huge
part
of
Sinisa
Mihajlovic’s
side
so
far
as
they
look
towards
a
top-half
finish
this
season.
Playing Style
With strong attacking and defensive attributes, the Swedish is an all-around midfielder. Depending on the formation, the 22-year-old has played as either a defensive midfielder or as a box-to-box midfielder. Playing in the double pivot he has truly made an imprint with his work rate, versatility and aggression.
Moreover, his exceptional expertise has been the technical prowess to progress the ball upfield. Conte has lined up his Spurs side in a 3-4-3 formation and considering Svanberg's playing profile, he could be the ideal fit beside Hojbjerg.
Transfer Fee
Svanberg’s current deal expires in 2023 and the Serie A side is reportedly ready to offer him a new deal. However, the current link-up means the midfielder could seek a new opportunity. The Italian in that regard could be forced to sell him in January. It is understood that a fee in the region of €15 million hence could be enough to price him away.
However, apart from Spurs, Manchester City, Arsenal and Inter Milan too are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation. Hence, with so many rumours in the fix, it remains to be seen where Svanberg ends up this month.