Tottenham Hotspur resigned to losing Toby Alderweireld to Manchester United

Bengaluru, March 15: Manchester United have reportedly been given the green light to complete the summer transfer of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld for just £26m, according to reports.
Spurs have seen Alderweireld star since his 2015 move from Atletico Madrid, growing one of the Premier League's top centre backs.
The Belgian has been sought after for two seasons by the Red Devils and the Premier League giants came pretty close to sign him this year. However, the Red Devils couldn’t convince Tottenham to sell the defender.
Alderweireld's contract was set to expire this summer and United even said had offered them a close to £50million. But instead of letting him go, Pochettino's side activated a one-year option to keep him until 2020 – but in doing so, enabled a £26million release clause which can be triggered this summer.
And now with a new long-term contract seemingly unlikely, Spurs now look set to lose Alderweireld to that release clause amount and reportedly United are still interested in the player.
Spurs will be compelled to accept any bid of £26million or more for Alderweireld in the final two weeks of this summer's transfer window and United reportedly have already contacted the club over the pursuit of the Belgian.
Tottenham are resigned to losing Toby Alderweireld to #mufc in the summer for £26m. United are willing to listen to offers for Bailly #mulive— utdreport (@utdreport) March 13, 2019
The 30-year-old would seemingly head to Old Trafford to partner Victor Lindelof in the heart of the United defence.
United, however, have recently also been linked with a sensational move for Napoli defender Koulibaly but with the Senegal international commanding a world record fee, around £80million, Alderweireld's signature could be a steal addition.
Although, his potential arrival at Old Trafford could see another centre-half Eric Bailly’s time in the North West come to an end who has seen the game time limited for the last one year under both departed Mourinho as well interim boss Solskjaer.
United are expected to spend big this summer as the club aim to overhaul the squad in a bid to challenge for silverware next term.
Interim boss Solskjaer is expected to be given the full-time job in coming months and recent reports are that the Norwegian is targetting an attacker, a centre-back and a fullback at least with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka making it to the top of his wish list.