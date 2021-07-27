Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld joins Qatar's Al Duhail

Bengaluru/Doha, July 27: Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian international Toby Alderweireld has completed his move to Qatar Stars League (QSL) outfit Al Duhail.
The 32-year-old has joined the former QSL champions on a three-year deal, ending his six-year association with the Spurs.
"The club's management has completed the procedures of contracting with the Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld coming from Tottenham club , with a contract that extends for the three coming seasons," Al Duhail tweeted from their official handle.
The Belgian Alderweireld Joins Al Duhail https://t.co/z0VhQi3w29 pic.twitter.com/ZlGExQsEZO— نادي الدحيل ALDUHAIL (@DuhailSC) July 27, 2021
The ex-Atletico Madrid and Southampton defender made 236 appearances for Tottenham and was a regular in the club's run to the 2018-19 Champions League final.
He appeared 25 times in the Premier League last season, with his 2.61 headed clearances per 90 minutes the most of any Spurs player, just ahead of Eric Dier (2.43).
"The Belgian defender is one of the names that succeeded in proving their presence in the Premier Legue during the past seasons , after he appeared with his former team with distinguished technical level," the QSL club added.
Spurs won 97 of the 172 league games Alderweireld started for a 56.4 per cent win rate, compared to exactly 50 per cent in the games without him (28 wins in 56 matches).
The north London side announced Alderweireld's departure on their official website and the defender took to social media to send his best wishes to Spurs fans.
"Six years, two homes, a Champions League final and so many memories," he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.
"You made me feel a part of your club from the moment I walked out at White Hart Lane and roared us on, no matter what, into our new, special, stadium.
"Thank you first to the fans and then to my team-mates and every incredible member of the Spurs staff, backroom and beyond.
"This club will always be in mine and my family's heart. Love Toby."
A message to you 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hoEjOzBXo5— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) July 27, 2021
Alderweireld is the third player to leave Tottenham during the off-season transfer window, with Juan Foyth completing a permanent move to Villarreal and Erik Lamela heading to Sevilla.
Al Duhail, who have the experince of playing in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League is currently coached by ex French international Sabri Lamouchi.