Tottenham Hotspur want FC Porto striker on loan

Kolkata, January 16: Jose Mourinho is not having a good time at all since he took the hot seat at Tottenham Hotspur which was vacant following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in the middle of the season.
Spurs have not shown any signs of improvement since Mourinho took charge and now Portuguese manager's job has become much tougher with an injury to the club's talisman Harry Kane.
Kane could miss the rest of the season following surgery on a serious hamstring tear suffered against Southampton earlier this month. It is indeed a big worry for Mourinho right now to make under-performing team do well without their No.1 striker.
However, he has reportedly been offered a solution by his friend and agent Jorge Mendes in the form of Porto striker Ze Luis on loan. Porto, formerly managed by Mourinho, also are reportedly open to any deal but it looks a a bit complicated due to work permit issues.
Luis is a Cape Verde international who are sitting outside the top 50 in the FIFA World Rankings and players from those countries do not qualify as 'elite' or 'internationally established at the highest level'.
And, therefore, Luis would require a special work permit in order to feature in the Premier League. There are however unconfirmed reports that the deal is already off due to difficulty in getting the requisite work permit.