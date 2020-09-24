Tottenham Hotspur want Inter Milan star, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 24: If rumours in England are to be believed, Tottenham Hotspur have become front-runners to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this summer.
The Slovak international has been linked with several big clubs in recent years including both Manchester clubs as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, but it is understood that Spurs are in advanced talks with the Slovakian international despite.
This has been a pretty eventful transfer window at Tottenham with the Lilywhites signing as many as five players to reinforce their squad.
Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart and Matt Doherty have all joined the club, but the signing of Skriniar could prove to a season defining one for Jose Mourinho's side.
With the departure of Jan Vertonghen this summer on a free transfer, Spurs have a big void to fill in defence. The Belgian international not only had a solid partnership with his compatriot Toby Alderweireld, but his leadership is something the Lilywhites would be missing dearly.
Apart from Alderweireld, Spurs have Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Juan Foyth as the other three options at centre-back position. But Skriniar is levels ahead of the trio in terms of quality, experience and consistency.
Aged just 25, there are very few defenders who would be a better buy for Spurs if we consider the long term impact. He is a modern day centre-back with every attribute needed to become a world-class footballer.
With a player like Skriniar at the heart of the Spurs defence, Tottenham could potentially become Premier League contenders from top four hopefuls. And for that, £55 million is a fee worth paying with eyes closed.