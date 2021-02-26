Tottenham Hotspur want Manchester United star, a good deal?

Kolkata, February 26: It is widely rumoured that Manchester United back-up keeper Dean Henderson could move away from his boyhood club as he finds himself behind David de Gea in the pecking order.
The 23-year-old Englishman is reportedly under the radar of clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United and Chelsea.
From Henderson's point of view, lacking of playing time at Old Trafford is quite frustrating and it is better if he leaves the club.
With Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris' contract set to end in the summer of 2022, there is a strong chance that both the parties would be more than happy to part ways.
On the other hand, United are certainly facing a dilemma regarding their goalkeeper situation. De Gea is now 30 and has not justified his No.1 tag in front of the goal.
United might have wanted to sell the Spaniard instead of Henderson, but his £375k week means that finding a buyer for him especially in the COVID-19 hit market would be almost impossible.
There are very few clubs who can afford de Gea but neither of them are in need of a new goalkeeper and that is why the Red Devils have no option but to sell Henderson instead.
It is presumed that United want somewhere around £40 million for Henderson which seems like a reasonable asking price for him. Jose Mourinho knows the youngster very well from his time as the manager of the Red Devils.
Henderson ticks all the boxes of an outstanding summer signing for the Lilywhites and can be their long-term choice under the bar.