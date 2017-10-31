Tottenham midfielder Wanyama could be out for the season

Bengaluru, October 31: The last two weeks have not gone well for the Tottenham Hotspur fans as the North London side faced two back-to-back defeats, first in the hands of London rival West Ham United in Carabo Cup where they squandered a 2-0 lead to lose the match 3-2 at Wembley and then 1-0 loss at Old Trafford against Manchester United in the league.
And now rubbing salt to their misery, another big blow could fall in their face as according to reports, their star midfielder Victor Wanyama could miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
Spurs recently provided their latest update on the midfielder last Friday, when they hinted that they are doing their best to solve the midfielder's injury issue.
The club said in a tweet: "Victor Wanyama is receiving treatment and continuing to go through rehabilitation, following up with a specialist next week.”
But now if a report from Dailymail is to be believed, it can be expected that the midfielder's season could be over. The Kenyan skipper has been limited to only two league starts for Tottenham this season, one in the defeat to Chelsea at Wembley and another substitute appearance against Newcastle.
Manager Pochettino also showed his concern over the midfielder's availability recently while talking about the issue and suggested things are not looking good at the moment as he is yet to get an idea of the return date of the player.
"We are concerned about his situation," he told reporters. "We must wait for when he sees the specialist and then we'll see what happens.
"But of course after some time without him involved in the training sessions and with the team, we are concerned. But now we need to wait next week to have a more clear idea of what's going on."
Wanyama was a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's defensive midfield position of last season. Playing from the deep spot of midfield, he gave his team's back four more coolness and helped his team to keep the best defensive record in the league where they conceded only 26 goals in 38 Premier League matches. In his absence, youngster Harry Winks has got minutes under his belt, but missing a star performer for the rest of the season would be a hammer blow for Spurs.