Football Tottenham Completes Loan Signing Of Randal Kolo Muani From Paris Saint-Germain For 2025 Season Tottenham Hotspur has announced the signing of Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The forward aims to make an impact after his successful stint at Juventus.

Tottenham Hotspur have secured Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The 26-year-old French forward previously spent the latter part of the 2024-25 season with Juventus. During his time at PSG, after joining from Eintracht Frankfurt, he was instrumental in winning two Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France, and the Trophee des Champions.

Kolo Muani made a significant impact at Eintracht Frankfurt with 43 goal involvements in 50 matches. His performance continued to shine at Juventus, where he scored eight goals in 16 Serie A appearances, surpassing his expected goals (xG) of 4.7. Despite his desire to return to Juventus, Tottenham seized the opportunity to sign him on deadline day.

Thomas Frank, Tottenham's manager, expressed his excitement about the new addition. "Randal is a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years, playing for big teams in the Champions League and also with good experience for the France national team," Frank stated. This signing marks Spurs' eighth acquisition during their summer overhaul.

Kolo Muani expressed his enthusiasm about joining Tottenham. "I'm really happy and very proud to be at such a great club," he said. He looks forward to meeting his teammates and fans and is eager to perform on the pitch. "I know what the coach expects from me. I will fight hard for the shirt, the club and the fans. I will give everything for this team."

The forward's arrival adds depth to Tottenham's attacking options as they aim for success in various competitions this season. His experience with top clubs and international play is expected to benefit Spurs significantly as they navigate their campaign.

With Kolo Muani now part of their squad, Tottenham are optimistic about enhancing their performance in domestic and European competitions. His proven track record and determination could be key assets as they strive for success this season.