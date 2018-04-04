Tottenham star wanted by French giants PSG

Bengaluru, April 4: French giants Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Tottenham contract rebel Toby Alderweireld a £10million-a-season contract after the Belgian's talks with the north London giants collapsed, according to reports.
The Belgian's current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2019, but his contract has an option of a one-year extension. However, Alderweireld, 29, is demanding around £200,000-a-week in wages with Spurs reluctant to break their strict pay structure.
And reports in England claim that French giants PSG are ready to swoop in with a mega-money offer to lure the defender to the Parc des Princes.
Tottenham are under no obligation to sell and intend to try and hold negotiations with Alderweireld but could also cash in on him in the summer.
Manchester United are also interested in the defender who has a clause in his contract meaning he can leave for £25million next year.
Meanwhile, there are reports of the Belgian being worried he is being frozen out by Mauricio Pochettino after not agreeing a new deal. And he is now worried about his place in the Belgian World Cup squad after being warned by Roberto Martinez he needs to more game time.
The former Ajax and Atletico Madrid defender has made just 17 appearances for Tottenham this season with injuries holding him back.
With Davinson Sanchez playing well at centre-back, it could be tough for the former Ateltico Madrid man to get many opportunities before the end of the season.
Spurs are believed to be playing hardball with the Belgian as they hold the cards here. With World Cup on the horizon in the summer, the Defender badly needs gametime and might have to commit his future to the club to get that.
Spurs are determined not to break their notorious wage structure for any of their star players and Alderweireld's situation is a burning example of that. However, in the long run, it could turn out to be costly for them.
