Tottenham's Parrott has appendix removed

By Russell Greaves
Troy Parrott
Troy Parrott is unlikely to be involved in Tottenham's first game back after the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

London, May 30: Tottenham could be without Troy Parrott when the Premier League resumes after he underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

The 18-year-old was suffering abdominal pain and Spurs' medical staff found him to be showing early signs of appendicitis.

Parrott is not expected to be back in training until late June, a club statement confirmed, with the English top flight returning on the 17th of that month.

The young striker signed a new deal until 2023 in February.

Parrott has made four appearances for Spurs in all competitions since progressing through the academy, with his Premier League debut coming against Burnley in December.

Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
