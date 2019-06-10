Tottenham target Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Bengaluru, June 10: Eddie Howe's Bournemouth are braced for a £40million move from Tottenham Hotspur for their star centre-back Nathan Ake.
The Dutch star defender has been a huge hit at the Vitality Stadium after an initial loan from Chelsea. His former club Chelsea are also keen to bring Ake back but their transfer ban makes that difficult a difficult task.
Manchester United are also in the running but Tottenham are favourites if the Cherries cash in on a player that cost them just £20m. Spurs have also kept an eye on Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and David Brooks ahead of a big summer for Mauricio Pochettino.
Fans and manager alike are desperate for reinforcements to push the team on from their surprise run to the Champions League final.
Incomings will also be necessary if Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen find a route out of the club. Manchester United have tracked the Belgian centre-back for some time and are touted to trigger his £25m release clause.
The former Ajax defender has just one year left on his current deal just like playmaker Eriksen, who also is a former Ajax player. Interest from Real Madrid has prompted the midfielder to publicly state his desire to take on a new challenge.
It is said Los Blancos are in the process of choosing between Eriksen and Paul Pogba to bolster their squad, with the Frenchman supposedly Zinedine Zidane's preferred target.
Eriksen might choose to stay at the White Hart Lane if Real Madrid sign Pogba instead of him as he publicly stated.