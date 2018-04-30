Tottenham target in-form Lazio duo in summer

Bengaluru, April 30: North London giants Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a £100million double bid for Lazio star duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to embark on a major overhaul of his squad this summer after the club fell short of winning a trophy yet again this campaign.
Defenders Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose head the list of four first team players who could be moved on to finance a spending spree during the transfer window.
And reports in England claim that top of the list of targets are Serie A pair Milinkovic-Savic and Immobile, both of Lazio who have been in tremendous form this season.
Tottenham scouts are understood to have tracked the duo closely over the past couple of months and it seems the club could now step up their interest.
Serbian midfielder Milinkovic-Savic has caught the attention of a number of Europe's biggest clubs thanks to his displays for the Roman club.
At the age of just 23, he is regarded as one of the brightest young talents around and Spurs would be pulling off something of a coup if they were able to tempt him to North London.
He is seen as the ideal player to come into the Spurs side as Pochettino prepares to move on first team regular Mousa Dembele whose fitness levels have let the team down this season too.
Despite being a key part of the current side, Dembele is approaching the final year of his contract and at 30 the club believe his best days may have passed him by.
However, Savic is wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and a few other big clubs but Spurs are also looking ambitious enough to sign the Serbian midfield dynamo.
Victor Wanyama is another from midfield who the club are looking to sell this summer, while they would not stand in the may of Moussa Sissoko leaving either.
One of the key problems Pochettino wants to solve is to bring in another player to help share the goalscoring burden with Harry Kane and he wants Ciro Immobile to do that.
Immobile has scored 41 goals this season in all competitions, even more than Kane himself and looks ready for the big step up.
The Italian international has a proven record domestically and in Europe and would be a step up in quality of strikers brought in compared to Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente.
Alderweireld is set to leave Spurs having rejected the offer of a new contract, with Chelsea the latest club to show interest in the £50m-rated defender.
And Rose is expected to fetch a similar fee if he leaves, with Manchester United expected to launch a bid for his services in the summer.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.