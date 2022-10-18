Tottenham targetting Leonardo Bonucci deal in January - Should Antonio Conte sign him?

Bengaluru, Oct. 18: Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci could leave Turin in January and there is an understanding that Premier League could be his next destination.
The
Italy
international
is
said
to
be
not
happy
with
his
manager
Max
Allegri
and
now
there
are
rumours
of
him
reuniting
with
his
former
boss
Antonio
Conte
at
Tottenham
Hotspur.
Bonucci's struggle this season
The 35-year-old has been pretty regular on the side however his selection and capabilities have often been put under the radar following a disastrous start to this season. The Turin-based side have been fragile in the back and the Azzurri international's performance has often come under the radar. In 10 games this season the eighth-placed side in Serie A have conceded 13 goals and Bonucci has been responsible for some of those.
Transfer Situation
The 35-year-old's current contract runs until 2024 and it is unlikely from the Serie A side to offer him a new deal. As a result, the club could look to cash in on him in January presently if there's any offer for him. Conte who has extensively worked with Bonucci during his time at Juventus and the Italian national team, in that regard could look for a cut-price deal this winter.
Should Spurs get him?
Antonio Conte is building a team with a long-term prospect, Bonucci in that aspect does not fit the bill. However, getting such a profound conqueror for a bargain fee will not do any harm either. Bonucci is a player that Conte knows well. Adding him to the roster means bringing in an elite winning mentality and lots of experience.
He is also an experienced superstar that can help other young center-backs learn a thing or two. Overall this transfer could be a win-win situation for both parties if Tottenham can secure a cut-price deal.