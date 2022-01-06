Tottenham want Barcelona flop in January: Good deal for Conte?

Bengaluru, Jan 6: Tottenham are reportedly set to battle it out with fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Everton in a race for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho in January.
The Brazilian is reportedly on demand this January with the Spanish side reportedly ready to allow the midfielder an exit with a cut-price deal.
Spurs manager Antonio Conte and Sporting Director Fabio Paratici are reportedly keen to add creativity to their squad, with a midfielder high on their transfer agenda. Spurs are likely to sell Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele in January vacating more midfield spots. As per rumours, Coutinho could replace the midfielders in Spurs’ first team.
Coutinho's struggle
After developing into one of the best midfielders in the world at Liverpool, the Brazilian joined Barcelona as their costliest signing in a £142million deal in January 2018. But he never really got going at Barcelona and always seemed to struggle for either form or fitness.
After spending on loan at Bayern in 2019-20 he was largely unused last season. Barcelona tried to offload him in the summer but could not find a suitable buyer. Things have not changed under Xavi as well with the club now set to pull the plug on his Blaugrana career.
They are now even ready to take a hit on their costliest signing and let him leave on a cut-price deal in January to raise funds. Barca are keen to reduce their wage bill with Coutinho earning in the region of £370,000 a week, and they are prepared to let the Brazilian leave for as low as £20million. Spurs are looking to take advantage of their dire financial situation and could offer him an escape. Although the 29-year-old may have to accept a wage cut.
Good deal for all parties?
Considering Coutinho's performance in a couple of years, Spurs could be taking a huge gamble on the Brazilian midfielder. The 29-year-old has been out of form for quite a few years and since leaving Liverpool, inconsistency has been his main drawback.
However, it is in Premier League where Coutinho shined and reached his peak when he played for Liverpool. Returning to his old base could hand his old charm back while having a master tactician like Conte behind him could be the best thing he could have asked for at this stage. Considering all this, at just around the £20million mark, it is a safe risk to rely on.