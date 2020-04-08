Coronavirus in sport: Tottenham warns Mourinho, players after public training

Bengaluru, April 8: Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have reminded players of their responsibilities during Britain's coronavirus lockdown after pictures and video on social media emerged of manager Jose Mourinho and several members of his squad that appeared to show them training in public thereby flouting social-distancing rules.
Portuguese boss Mourinho was pictured training with Tanguy Ndombele on Hadley Common, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were seen running side by side in the same public park in north London.
Mourinho had initially plannned to put his wards through online training sessions following the lockdown in Britain.
Spurs full-back Serge Aurier also posted a video of himself jogging alongside another person on Instagram.
Jose Mourinho and Tottenham stars defy government lockdown with public training session https://t.co/uK4JaLW1uE pic.twitter.com/PCcnBuVanz— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 7, 2020
The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The outbreak has seen the British government introduce a strict series of measures which, while they allow individuals to go out for a walk or exercise once a day, state they must remain at least two metres apart unless they are with a member of the same household.
"All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors," a Tottenham spokesperson said.
"We shall continue to reinforce this message," he added.
(With inputs from Agencies)