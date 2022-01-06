Transfer: Jose Mourinho looking to sign two attackers in January

Bengaluru, Jan 6: Jose Mourinho is looking to improve the squad further in January in an effort to revive Roma's top-four hopes.
Despite
being
one
of
the
highest
spenders
in
Serie
A
in
the
summer
transfer
window
they
are
six
points
adrift
of
the
Champions
League
places.
Roma spent almost close to €70 million this summer with some key acquisitions like Tammy Abraham, Eldor Shomurodov etc. However, their performance at the Stadio Olimpico has been riddled with inconsistency and Mourinho often has labelled the frail squad strength as one of his drawbacks.
As a result, it is understood that the club are once again ready to back him in the market. Midfield and defence are thought to be the prime area Mourinho is targeting. Barcelona defender Sergino Dest, Arsenal midfielder Maitland Niles, Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Spurs midfielder Ndombele all have been linked with a move.
But it is understood that the club is also actively looking at striking options as well. Mourinho has lost faith in Borja Mayoral and is set to terminate the Real Madrid striker’s loan spell. His departure will open up a space in the final third. For that reason, the club have now also linked with two forwards and these are believed to be the two options:
Mariano Diaz
The 28-year-old is reportedly frustrated with the lack of prospects at Real Madrid and ready to leave the club in January. Diaz rejoined Madrid in the summer of 2018 following a one-year stint with Lyon. But, his second stint so far also has panned out like the first one. He has struggled to establish himself in the starting lineup and mostly played as the second fiddle to Karim Benzema. Madrid are unlikely to stand in his way with the club reportedly expecting a January exit. Roma reportedly have hence emerged as prospective suitors for the Real Madrid forward.
2. Martin Braithwaite
The Barcelona striker is reportedly another option Mourinho is looking at. Braithwaite arrived at Barcelona in February 2020 as an emergency signing due to an injury crisis. It is fair to say the Denmark attacker has not had a great time at the club but he has compensated for it with his versatility, ambition and effort with some crucial goals.
But it is understood that Xavi is open to selling him in January in order to have more flexibility in finance. Roma are apparently alerted by the situation and reportedly have enquired about the attacker. Although it remains to be seen if they actually proceed to make a concrete offer.