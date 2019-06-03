Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Griezmann not drawn on club future

By Opta
Antoine Griezmann not drawn on club future
Antoine Griezmann not drawn on club future

Nantes, June 3: Antoine Griezmann refused to be drawn on his club future after helping France to a friendly win over Bolivia on Sunday.

Griezmann announced last month he would be leaving Atletico Madrid after five seasons at the LaLiga club, with reports linking the forward with a move to Barcelona or Premier League giants Manchester United.

After scoring one and setting up another in a 2-0 victory against Bolivia in Nantes, Griezmann was giving nothing away about his future.

"I don't know, that's a good question," he told reporters.

"Let's see. Everything in its time."

Griezmann set up Thomas Lemar for France's opener before scoring just prior to half-time in the win over Bolivia as the World Cup champions prepared for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Turkey and Andorra this month.

The 28-year-old, who moved into outright eighth for most France goals with his 29th, said it was always an honour to represent his nation.

"It is always something wonderful to play for the French national team. We enjoy it because it is not every player who can live that," Griezmann said.

"We are here to represent France and French football. We are proud to play in France also."

France face Turkey in Konya on Saturday.

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 6 - June 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue