Transfer rumour: Arsenal plot shock swoop for Toby Alderweireld

Bengaluru, April 15: Arsenal are reportedly eyeing an over-ambitious move for Tottenham and Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld who is also apparently attracting interests from rivals Manchester United.
Spurs have seen Alderweireld grow since his 2015 move from Atletico Madrid, becoming one of Premier League's top centre backs.
The Belgian has been sought after for two seasons by the Red Devils and the Premier League giants came pretty close to sign him this year. However, the Red Devils couldn’t convince Tottenham to sell the defender.
Arsenal are considering a transfer move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld in the summer transfer window. £25m (The Sun) pic.twitter.com/7TQTWxYglq— ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) April 14, 2019
Alderweireld's contract was set to expire this summer and United had offered them close to £50million. But instead of letting him go, Pochettino's side activated a one-year option to keep him until 2020 – but in doing so, enabled a £26million release clause which can be triggered this summer.
And now with a new long-term contract seemingly unlikely, Spurs now look set to lose the Belgian to that release clause amount and reportedly United are still interested in the player.
However, as per the latest reports, Tottenham's arch-rivals, Arsenal too are looking to capitalise on the situation and weighing potential options to bring him to Emirates as one of his major Summer signings.
Arsenal are the club amongst the top six sides to have conceded the most goals which is why signing a defender is Emery's foremost priority in the Summer.
The Gunners signed Sokratis Papastathopolous from Dortmund last summer and while the Greek international has been a leader, Shkodran Mustafi has endured another error-strewn campaign while captain Laurent Koscielny will turn 34 in September. This has made the Spanish manager looking for potent recruitment.
However, with Arsenal’s qualification for next season’s Champions League in the balance, reports have claimed that the Gunners boss could have just £40 million to spend in the summer.
It has meant Arsenal are viewing at cut-price options for bolstering the squad, and Tottenham’s Alderweireld has spurred their interest.
Tottenham Hotspur may look to re-open contract negotiations with Toby Alderweireld to remove the risk of losing him for just £25M. #THFC— Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) April 13, 2019
Chelsea and Manchester City could also make their own moves for the 30-year-old, but reports have suggested that Spurs still have not disregarded an idea of extension although they would be powerless to prevent him leaving if anyone triggers the clause.
Should the 30-year-old end up swapping the white jersey for the red, it’d evolve as a big blow to most fans, as transfers between the two clubs very rarely happen.
Last high profile direct transfer between the two sides occurred during 2001 only when defender Sol Cambell switched Spurs for Arsenal, eventually becoming a club legend for the Gunners.