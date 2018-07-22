Transfer rumours: Karim Benzema headed for Milan?

Bengaluru, July 22: Real Madrid’s total re-shuffling of the squad could see yet another nine-season member leave the club this summer. Karim Benzema might have rubbished the rumour linking him to Napoli, but reports in the Italian capital suggest he could land up in Milan next month.
Benzema was linked to Napoli over the last weekend, but Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentis denied the rumours in a rather condescending tone. The Napoli president had said, when asked about rumors linking him with Benzema and Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria: "I have to sign two old men? With maximum respect to them both..."
Benzema was undoubtedly unpleased with the comments and hit back at the Napoli president on social media. Benzema replied on social media by saying "Another crazy joins the list" alongside a screenshot of de Laurentis' quotes.
However, Sky Sport had reported that Karim Benzema's agents met with Milan last week as the French striker reportedly gave his approval of the new Milan project. Intermediary Ludovic Fattizzo had this to say on the matter as he spoke to Sky Sport about the Benzema-Milan meeting:
"Benzema-Milan? Yes it's true. I met with Milan and Benzema's representatives but I can't say anything else on the matter at the moment...".
In addition, AC Milan have reportedly even promised to match Benzema's current €9m (£8m) annual salary at Madrid and have offered him a contract until 2022.
The 30-year-old has scored 182 goals in all competitions for Real since his 2009 move from Lyon, but just 10 strikes came in La Liga and Champions League fixtures during the last campaign.
