Rumour Has It: Riyad Mahrez emerges as Barcelona and PSG target

London, April 26: Riyad Mahrez could reportedly be sold by Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window, and some of the world's biggest clubs are said to be targeting the Algerian.
Mahrez, 31, has won the Premier League on three occasions, including once with Leicester City, and will make it four this season if Pep Guardiola's team can hold on.
After 38 Premier League goals for Mahrez over four campaigns with City, he could be facing a new challenge next season.
TOP STORY – MAHREZ MOVE TO MAKE WAY FOR HAALAND
Fichajes.net is reporting that Mahrez is one of the players City could part ways with to help fund the purchase of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.
The report names Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus as the three most likely landing spots.
Mahrez has scored 23 goals and dished out eight assists in 42 appearances across all club competitions this season.
ROUND-UP
– Real Madrid are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer. The Guardian is reporting his contract will be worth at least £200,000 per week.
– The Telegraph is reporting Manchester City are interested in making a move for West Ham's Declan Rice.
– According to Marca, Real Madrid remain favourites to land Kylian Mbappe when he is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the next transfer window, but he will not make an official announcement until after the last game of his Ligue 1 season on May 21.
– Sky Sports News is reporting that Lionel Messi will remain at Paris Saint-Germain for at least one more season but that the French giants could consider letting Neymar move on.
– Barcelona would be willing to sell Frenkie de Jong for £58million, with Manchester United reportedly interested in bringing in the Dutch midfielder, according to El Chiringuito.