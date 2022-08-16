Transfer Rumours: Manchester United eyeing Vardy and Aubameyang

Bengaluru, August 16: Manchester United, who have come in for huge criticism following their poor start to the season are eager to add reinforcements to their squad with Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy and Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on top of their radar.
The start of Erik ten Hag's tenure as manager has been hugely disappointing, with back-to-back Premier League defeats.
Have failed to land major off-season transfer targets, United are desperate to bring in some big names, reports OPTA.
The grapevine is that United are considering a bid for Leicester forward Vardy to solve their striker conundrum, claims The Athletic.
The Red Devils have endured a frustrating transfer window and have only netted once in their opening two league games.
Vardy is among a number of targets United are keen on, having also been linked with Barcelona's Aubameyang, according to The Sun.
OPTA TRANSFER ROUND-UP
- TalkSPORT claims United are getting close to a €50million (£42m) deal for Atletico Madrid's Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha. The 23-year-old joined Atletico from Hertha Berlin last year on a five-year deal.
- Chelsea are closing in on a deal for Inter's Cesare Casadei, according to Calciomercato. Inter have set their asking price at €15m (£12.5m) plus €5m in bonuses, which the Blues are edging closer to meet. The deal may aid Romelu Lukaku sealing a permanent switch to the Nerazzurri.
- Talks are ongoing between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus on agreeing a move for Leandro Paredes, reports Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms have been agreed between the Argentinian and the Bianconeri on a long-term deal.
- Wolves will sign Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes for a club-record fee of €45m (£38m) plus €5m in add-ons from Sporting CP, according to Record. Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester City had been tracking Nunes.
- Diario Sport claims Barcelona may be willing to let Samuel Umtiti exit as a free agent amid interest from various unnamed clubs. Umtiti, who is contracted at Camp Nou until 2026, has struggled with injuries during his time at the Blaugrana.