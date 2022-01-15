Transfer Rumours: PSG keen to retain Real Madrid target Mbappe

Bengaluru, January 15: Though the grapevine is that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is keen join La Liga club Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of this season, the Ligue 1 heavyweights want him to stay in Paris.
The PSG forward has stalled on signing a new deal with the French giants.
Madrid have long courted Mbappe with a view to signing him, but PSG remain determined to keep their man.
PSG have launched a determined attempt to retain Mbappe after making the France frontman a new contract offer, claims Telefoot.
The Parisians are said to have offered Mbappe a massive two-year deal to fight off attempts to woo him by Real Madrid.
Mbappe is reported to be unwilling to make a decision yet and could let his contract expire. It runs only until the end of June.
#La Repubblica reports Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, with Fiorentina said to be considering accepting a £58million offer from the Gunners.
#Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keen to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen at the season's end.
#Manchester United are interested in Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi taking over as their manager next season, according to Corriere dello Sport.
#Southampton have contacted Manchester United about signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson, reports Football Insider. Saints also want to sign Chelsea's Armando Broja permanently but will stiff competition, claims Sky Sports.
#Lille are pursuing former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa, reports L'Equipe. Ben Arfa left Bordeaux at the end of last season.
#Meanwhile, Donny Van de Beek is reportedly considering a move away in order to win back his place in the Netherlands side.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Premier League strugglers Newcastle United are possible suitors for the midfielder.
However, United will have the final say on any loan deal, which would not be expected to contain an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.
The 24-year-old has featured 49 times for the Red Devils - just 19 of those being starts - since arriving at the club 16 months ago.
(With OPTA inputs)