Transfer talk: Barcelona plot shock summer move for Manchester United's Luke Shaw

Bengaluru, March 28: Luke Shaw's nightmare spell at Old Trafford could end in the next transfer window. Although the player has been linked with various clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal after a reported feud between him and manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, another shock name has joined the list - Spanish big shots FC Barcelona.
Shaw joined United for £30million from Southampton in 2014 with a lot of hype surrounding him. However, he never justified his price tag at Old Trafford. The Englishman suffered a horrific double leg break in September 2015 and after his return from injury, the player has lost his regular berth in the squad.
Ahead of him, Mourinho has played Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young as his preferred left-back. Shaw was given a rare start in United's previous encounter in the FA Cup - the quarterfinal against Brighton. But even in that game, Shaw was substituted at half-time for Ashley Young.
Luke Shaw should be playing left back for England. Way better than anything they've got#MUFC— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) March 27, 2018
Following the match, Jose Mourinho criticised the 22-year-old full-back, stating that he removed him from the game because he wanted to make his defence more “solid”.
Mourinho has hit out at Shaw numerous times during his year-and-a-half at Old Trafford. Mourinho criticised Shaw's mentality and his poor on-field display, but has also named him as one of the best left-backs in the world in January this year.
After Mourinho's latest comments though, it is now believed that the rift has deepened. It has convinced Shaw to pack his bags and leave Old Trafford as soon as possible. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Newcastle and Southampton have all have reportedly enquired about the player. According to the Mirror, Barcelona has now joined the hunt for the player.
As per the report, Barcelona are looking for a new left-back in the summer after growing disappointed with backup defender Lucas Digne. They are now eyeing a shock swoop of the English full-back following the bust-up with boss Jose Mourinho and feel Shaw could be a good value addition for the future. The 22-year-old only has just one year remaining on his United deal.
Barcelona have been linked with David Alaba of Bayern Munich but the Austrian would cost a lot more than Shaw.
