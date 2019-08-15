Transfer: The best five deals this Summer

Bengaluru, Aug 15: The transfer window remains open across the continent of Europe but the English transfer window has already closed before the start of the new Premier League season as the clubs in England opted for a shorter window a year back.
They can still sell their players but no new players can be registered as per the new system. This has been welcomed by many fans while some oppose it as they think it does not help the teams at all.
We have seen a relatively quiet window for most clubs this summer but some huge deals took place this summer. Here are the best five:
1. Rodri to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid
Pep Guardiola's long search for a new defensive midfielder who can succeed Fernandinho in the middle of the 3-man midfield finally ended this summer with the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on a club-record transfer fee of €70 million (£63m/$79m).
The 23-year-old is rated among the best defensive midfielders in Europe and is the kind of player Guardiola admires to play in the 'Sergio Busquets role'. Guardiola has stated that he believes that the Spaniard can follow the footsteps of his compatriot Busquets and it would be an amazing deal for the Cityzens if he succeeds in doing that.
2. Giovani Lo Celso to Spurs from Real Betis
Tottenham signed Argentine playmaker Giovani Lo Celso on a loan deal with an option to buy next summer from Spanish club Real Betis. The 23-year-old will bring a wealth of creativity in the Spurs side who were quite strong in the midfield even before he joined. Mauricio Pochettino took the Spurs side to the Champions League final last season only to see his side losing out to Liverpool but this summer they have made sure they start from exactly where they left off last campaign and signings like Lo Celso proves that.
3. Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal from Lille
Arsenal also sanctioned their club record signing this summer in the form of much wanted Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe from LOSC Lille on a structured deal that is worth approximately £72million. It was a huge statement from the Gunners to have managed to sign the 24-year-old ahead of clubs like Liverpool, Napoli and Bayern Munich who could offer him Champions League football unlike the north Londoners. Last season, he netted 22 times to help Christophe Galtier's side achieve a second-place finish behind Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 before representing the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations. If he can adjust well in England, we have a superstar in the making in the fleet-footed forward.
4. Tanguy Ndombele to Spurs from Lyon
Just like Man City and Arsenal, Spurs also shattered their club-record transfer this summer when they signed Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyonnais on a deal worth around £55m. The 22-year-old French midfield maestro is one of the best young players in the world and has the potential to be a world beater, someone Spurs can bank on to take them to the next level.
With a debut goal to drag Spurs back from behind against Aston Villa in the opening weekend and eventually help them win their first game of the season, the midfield dynamo has certainly announced his arrival in England on a great note.
5. Harry Maguire to Manchester United from Leicester City
England international Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender in world football after Manchester United confirmed his £80m transfer from Leicester.
The 26-year-old eclipsed Liverpool defender and arguably the best defender in the world right now Virgil van Dijk to take the throne of the most expensive defender ever and he sure has a big job in his hands to prove his worth and there is no doubt that the early signs are inspiring for the Red Devils as the former Hull City man had a rock-solid debut in a big game against Chelsea helping his side win the game 4-0 and being awarded Man of the Match for the game.