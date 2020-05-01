Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

He'd make our team better – Alexander-Arnold would love Sancho at Liverpool

By Dejan Kalinic
Trent Alexander-Arnold would love Jadon Sancho to join Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold would love Jadon Sancho to join Liverpool

London, May 1: Trent Alexander-Arnold would love Jadon Sancho to join Liverpool, hailing the Borussia Dortmund star as a special talent.

Sancho, 20, has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, although Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to land the England international.

But international team-mate Alexander-Arnold would be keen to play alongside Sancho, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, at club level.

"If he came to us, he'd make our team better," the Liverpool right-back told Michael Dapaah during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday.

"So, I'd be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he's a special, special, special, special talent."

Sancho was enjoying an incredible season before the campaign was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The attacker had scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga games when the season was paused.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue