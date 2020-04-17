Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's 2019-20 Premier League season compared

Bengaluru, April 17: England national team looks to be heading towards a new direction with a pool of new talented young players coming into the forefront. From goalkeeping to defence to midfield and attack, a wide range of younger options have emerged.
One of the most contested place among it could be the place of the right-back slot. Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold may have cemented his position ahead of Kyle Walker in the national team set-up as of however he could be heavily challenged by two other young English players, Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Chelsea’s Reece James who have also impressed this season.
Here we will compare all three player's defensive and attacking abilities in the 2019-20 season.
Goals and assists
Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably one of the best-attacking fullbacks in recent times and the other two not even come close in goal involvement compared with the Anfield talent. Arnold has two goals and 12 assists in the league, averaging one or the other every 182.1 minutes, on the other hand, both Bisakka and James are yet to open their account in the league. Wan-Bissaka and James both have two assists. Bisakka has a goal contribution in every 1180.5 minutes and James has one in every 534 minutes.
Passing
James has the highest passing rate among the three while Arnold has the worst. The Blues defender's pass completion rate is 87.0% way better than Wan-Bissaka's 79.9% and Alexander-Arnold's 75.8%.
Alexander-Arnold however in terms of chance creation and the crossing is miles ahead of both of them. In this respect, Wan-Bisakka is the worst. Alexander-Arnold has made 2.6 chances per 90 minutes ahead of James 1.3 while Wan-Bissaka has managed only 0.7. In terms of crossing the Anfield, defender makes an incredible 7.5 crosses per 90 minutes in the league while James has managed 5.8 crosses per 90 minutes. Wan-Bissaka is way behind in this list with only 2.86 crosses per 90 minutes.
Alexander-Arnold, however, is not at all good at dribbling past opponents. He lies bottom of the pile in this regard with James coming on top. The Chelsea fullback has completed 2.3 dribbles per 90 minutes with a success rate of 79.3% while Wan-Bissaka has 1.7 dribbles per 90 at a completion rate of 68.0%. Alexander-Arnold has the lowest dribbles completed with 0.6 dribbles at 37.4% success rate.
Defending
Defending is another area in which the Liverpool defender is lacking some sincerity. On the other hand, the Red Devils defender looks to be on top of most of the segment. Wan-Bissaka has averaged a staggering 3.8 successful tackles per 90 with an 82.6% success rate with James behind him with 1.9 successful tackles per 90 minute with a success rate of 65.5%. The Liverpool right-back, however, has been poor in this regard and has averaged only 1.6 successful tackles per 90 minutes with a success rate of 53.3%.
Wan-Bissaka is also the best defender in terms of interception among these three. He has averaged 2.0 interception per 90 minutes compared to the other who have both made 1.3 interceptions per 90 in the league so far.