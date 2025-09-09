Football Tuchel Confident Hostile Serbia Environment Will Inspire England's Best Performance Thomas Tuchel is optimistic that the challenging environment in Serbia will bring out the best in his England team during their World Cup qualifying match. Despite previous criticisms of their play style, Tuchel remains committed to leading England to success. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Thomas Tuchel is optimistic that facing Serbia in the World Cup qualifiers will push his England team to excel. His tenure with England has seen four wins and one loss, but their recent 2-0 victory over Andorra was less convincing. Despite leading Group K with a flawless record, the upcoming match at Stadion Rajko Mitic poses a significant challenge.

Serbia, ranked 32nd globally, is 28 places below England. However, they have lost only once in their last 24 World Cup qualifiers since October 2017. At home, they have been defeated just once in their last 28 matches since September 2001. Historically, England has dominated Serbia, winning their last five encounters with an aggregate score of 11-3.

Tuchel aims to become the fourth manager to win his first five competitive games with England. Despite positive results, criticism surrounds England's playing style, echoing issues from Gareth Southgate's era. In their match against Andorra, ranked 174th, England managed only 11 shots and just one after Declan Rice scored in the 67th minute.

England has not conceded in their last six competitive matches and could equal their longest streak of clean sheets set between October 1988 and October 1989 under Bobby Robson. Tuchel acknowledges the need for improvement but remains committed to leading England to success during his tenure.

Harry Kane joined Tuchel in pre-match discussions and supported his coach's views despite a lacklustre performance against Andorra. Kane had only 12 touches during the full match but remains eager to face Serbia. He has scored away goals against 15 different teams internationally, second only to Wayne Rooney.

Kane anticipates a tough contest with Nottingham Forest defender Nikola Milenkovic. "I always want to play against the best opposition," Kane said about Milenkovic. He expects a physical game and plans to adapt his strategy accordingly. Kane enjoys challenges like these and is eager to help his team advance towards qualification.

Tuchel's Commitment and Expectations

Tuchel emphasised his dedication to achieving success with England while acknowledging the scrutiny that comes with the role. "We are here to win," he stated firmly. He stressed that while results can be unpredictable, delivering top performances is crucial for reaching their objectives.

The upcoming match against Serbia is seen as an opportunity for both Tuchel and Kane to demonstrate their capabilities under pressure. As they prepare for this critical fixture, both are focused on maintaining their unbeaten run in Group K and securing a spot in the World Cup.