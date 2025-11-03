Football Tuchel Will Consider Danny Welbeck For England Call-Up Following Impressive Form Wayne Rooney asserts that Thomas Tuchel is likely to consider Danny Welbeck for an England call-up due to his recent scoring form in the Premier League. With six goals in ten games, Welbeck has positioned himself as a strong candidate ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Wayne Rooney believes Thomas Tuchel is likely to consider Danny Welbeck for an England call-up. Welbeck has been in impressive form, scoring six goals in his last ten Premier League matches. His recent performance helped Brighton secure a 3-0 victory over Leeds United. The 34-year-old forward is currently the highest-scoring English player in the league.

Welbeck's recent goal-scoring streak includes six goals in just five games, surpassing his previous 26-game total by two goals. This season, he averages a goal every 104.5 minutes. Only eight players with five or more goals have a better rate across Europe's top leagues. Rooney commented on Welbeck's form, stating, "He scores goals, he works hard, he's having a purple patch and he's put himself in a position where Thomas Tuchel will definitely have to look at him."

Welbeck last played for England in a friendly against Switzerland in 2018. However, Rooney thinks this could change soon with Tuchel set to announce his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. Rooney added that behind Harry Kane, Welbeck is the most in-form England striker.

Rooney praised Welbeck's consistency and longevity at the top level of football. He mentioned that Manchester United should have considered bringing him back last season. "He's been such a good player in the Premier League," Rooney said. He also noted how settled Welbeck seems at Brighton and hopes he continues his current form to earn another chance with the national team.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane leads Europe with a goal every 58.67 minutes, but Welbeck's performance remains noteworthy. Rooney highlighted their past partnership at Manchester United and England, expressing admiration for Welbeck's enduring talent.

As Tuchel prepares to reveal his squad on Friday, all eyes are on whether Welbeck will make the cut. His current form certainly makes a strong case for inclusion as England looks ahead to crucial qualifiers.