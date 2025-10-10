Football Thomas Tuchel Criticises Silent Wembley Crowd After England's 3-0 Victory Over Wales England manager Thomas Tuchel voiced his disappointment over the silent crowd at Wembley during their 3-0 win against Wales. Despite an impressive performance, he felt the fans did not match the team's energy. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 15:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

England's manager, Thomas Tuchel, expressed disappointment with the quiet atmosphere at Wembley Stadium during their 3-0 win over Wales in a friendly match. England scored three goals within the first 20 minutes, a feat not achieved since 1987 against Yugoslavia. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring early, followed by Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka, who sealed the victory with a spectacular shot.

Despite the impressive performance, Tuchel was dissatisfied with the lack of energy from the home crowd. He remarked to ITV, "We did very, very well. We had an excellent first half, we were 3-0 up very quickly, but it could have been four or five." He noted that the team's efforts deserved more enthusiasm from the fans.

Tuchel became only the third England manager to win six of his first seven games, joining Glenn Hoddle and Sven-Goran Eriksson. However, he felt that the fans' silence made it challenging to maintain momentum in the second half. He added that while they performed excellently and deserved their win, he expected more support from Wembley.

The match against Wales followed a dominant 5-0 victory over Serbia in a World Cup qualifier. Tuchel's only setback as England manager was a friendly loss to Senegal in June. His strategies are gradually being adopted by the team, evident in their recent performances.

In his post-match conference, Tuchel expressed his love for English football and its supporters but felt that the atmosphere didn't reflect their on-field performance. He mentioned that they received excellent support in Serbia and questioned why Wembley wasn't as lively despite their early lead.

Tuchel remains optimistic about future matches and believes it's up to them to energise the fans. He stated confidently that they would continue striving to engage everyone fully. Although slightly disappointed this time, he is sure they will eventually succeed in rallying fan support.